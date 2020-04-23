Beaten-down US oil futures gain 19% to end at $13.87/barrel

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2020 ) :Beaten-down US oil prices rallied Wednesday following dramatic declines earlier this week even as American crude inventories near capacity levels.

Futures for the benchmark West Texas Intermediate for June delivery jumped 19 percent to $13.78 a barrel in New York.

WTI sank into negative territory on Monday for the first time, but that was for the May contract that expired Tuesday.

The gain came despite weekly government data showing a big jump in oil stockpiles. Analysts said the oil market got a boost from US President Donald Trump's threat to shoot at Iranian boats in a key waterway.