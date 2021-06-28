UrduPoint.com
Beaten Tsitsipas Weary Of Bubble Life

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 28th June 2021 | 11:30 PM

Beaten Tsitsipas weary of bubble life

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2021 ) :He was tipped as the Wimbledon champion-in-waiting should Novak Djokovic or Roger Federer falter, but Stefanos Tsitsipas exited Wimbledon on Monday, dejected but glad to be a step closer to escaping the tennis bubble world.

Third seed Tsitsipas was stunned by America's Frances Tiafoe, ranked 57, in the first round 6-4, 6-4, 6-3.

It was a loss which came just two weeks after he lost a five-set French Open final thriller to Djokovic.

"The bubble makes it really tiring week by week," said 22-year-old Tsitsipas.

"It's certainly very difficult when you know mentally you're going to go from one bubble, being in that bubble two and a half weeks, maybe even more than that, like close to a month, to be honest.

"Just like two weeks later you still have to undergo the same procedure and the same thing again.

It's just not easy. It's a challenge on its own already." Tsitsipas has now lost three times in the first round at Wimbledon where his best run was a last-16 place in 2018.

His lack of exposure on grass -- he was playing just his 16th match on the surface -- was perfect fodder for Tiafoe who had won a second-tier Challenger grass court title just two weeks ago "My opponent played much better, significantly better, than me," admitted Tsitsipas.

"There wasn't the drive that I was hoping for.

"There wasn't that same fighting spirit that I usually put out on the court.

"But of course, yeah, I would like to see a different me next time. There's always a next time. That's a good thing."Tsitsipas's bubble life he detests so much is not quite over as he plays in the doubles with his brother Petros.

