Beating Brazil Is 'best Feeling Ever': Croatia's Sosa

Muhammad Irfan Published December 10, 2022

Beating Brazil is 'best feeling ever': Croatia's Sosa

Doha, Dec 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2022 ) :Croatia defender Borna Sosa said beating Brazil was the "best feeling ever" after his team dumped the five-time champions out of the World Cup to reach the semi-finals in Qatar.

The game went to penalties after a 1-1 draw and Croatia won the shootout 4-2.

"There were a lot of emotions, a lot of happy tears there," Sosa said.

"We are really showing many, many (good) results with our country. Nobody expects this, nobody believes in us, never, so that's why it's really emotional when you achieve things like this when you beat Brazil.

"For me Brazil is football, and football is Brazil. To beat Brazil is maybe the best feeling ever." Veteran midfielder Luka Modric took one of Croatia's spot-kicks.

"For me he's in the top five midfielders of all time, to be honest, because I think nobody, absolutely nobody, performed on his level at 37 years old," said Sosa.

"He's showing from year to year how important a player he is for us and Real Madrid, and when it's most important he gives us this experience and confidence.

"He's really calm on the ball and hopefully he will stay with us as long as he can."

