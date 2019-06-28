UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Beautiful Harmony': Trump Plays Nice As Divisive G20 Opens

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 28th June 2019 | 11:20 AM

'Beautiful harmony': Trump plays nice as divisive G20 opens

Osaka, Japan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2019 ) :World leaders kicked off one of their most high-stakes G20 meetings in years on Friday, with rows brewing over a bruising US-China trade war and climate change despite a more conciliatory tone from US President Donald Trump.

Host Shinzo Abe, the Japanese prime minister, appealed for unity among bickering world leaders at the start of Japan's new era of "Reiwa" or "beautiful harmony", with the long-running trade row between China and the United States threatening to overshadow the event.

"With your help, I hope we will realise beautiful harmony in Osaka... rather than highlight our confrontations, let us seek out what unites us," said Abe as he opened the talks.

The appeal seemed to have chimed with arguably the club's most volatile member as US President Donald Trump dialled down his previously feisty rhetoric against traditional US allies.

Fresh from describing Germany as "delinquent" for not paying enough into the NATO budget, he was effusive when meeting Chancellor Angela Merkel.

"She's a fantastic person, a fantastic woman and I'm glad to have her as a friend," he said.

Merkel appeared well during the talks, a day after a second public shaking attack raised fears about her health. German officials insist she is not ill.

Likewise, Trump hailed Abe, for sending "many automobile companies" to the United States, apparently heartened by a document Abe gave him showing investment into the US.

Only two days earlier, he had seemed to doubt the US-Japan alliance, saying that Washington was committed to protecting Japan but if America was attacked, the Japanese could just "watch it on a Sony television".

As the meeting opened, world leaders jostled and greeted each other during the family photo with French President Emmanuel Macron and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker whispering extensively into Trump's ear.

Trump entered with President Vladimir Putin, chatting amicably, and the Russian leader patted his American counterpart gently on the back as they parted ways.

The pair met later for the first face-to-face talks since Helsinki in July with Trump hailing a "very, very good relationship".

Related Topics

Attack NATO Prime Minister World Russia China Washington Budget German Trump Germany Helsinki Osaka Vladimir Putin Alliance Japan United States Angela Merkel July Women Family Event TV From Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

58 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jun 28, 2019 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

Breaking: UAE condemns storming Bahraini Embassy i ..

9 hours ago

Weather forecast during next five days

10 hours ago

Etisalat brings UAE’s first smartphone self-serv ..

11 hours ago

Dubai Health plans to develop &#039;Certificate of ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.