UrduPoint.com

Beauty Pageants 'devastated' By Suicide Of Miss USA 2019

Umer Jamshaid Published February 01, 2022 | 08:40 AM

Beauty pageants 'devastated' by suicide of Miss USA 2019

New York, Feb 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2022 ) :Organizers of the Miss USA and Miss Universe pageants said Monday they were "devastated" by the suicide a day earlier of former Miss USA Cheslie Kryst, who had often spoken out about stress and mental health.

In a statement sent to AFP, the Miss Universe and Miss USA organizations said they were "devastated to learn about the loss of Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst." "She was one of the brightest, warmest, and most kind people we have ever had the privilege of knowing, and she lit up every room she entered," the statement said.

A police source in New York confirmed late Sunday that Kryst's body had been found around 7:00 a.m. (1200 GMT), at the foot of a skyscraper on 42nd Street in Manhattan, as first reported by the New York Post.

"According to the preliminary investigation, she had jumped from an elevated position," the police source said, adding that her death "appears to be a suicide." The New York Post said Kryst, 30, jumped from a terrace on the 29th floor of the Orion Condominium tower where she lived.

A few hours before her death, Kryst posted a photo of herself on Instagram captioned: "May this day bring you rest and peace." US media obituaries her rise to fame from her birth in the US state of Michigan in 1991. Kryst, who was mixed-race, grew up in North Carolina before earning a law degree.

Her mother was crowned Miss North Carolina in 2002, before Kryst herself hit the runways and was crowned Miss North Carolina and then Miss USA in 2019 at age 28, the oldest contestant to win the pageant.

The same year, she came 10th in the Miss Universe pageant.

Although she left no explanation for her apparent suicide, The New York Times published several texts and statements Kryst had made since 2019 in which she addressed her own psychological health, work stress, pressure and the challenges of aging.

"Turning 30 feels like a cold reminder that I'm running out of time to matter in society's eyes -- and it's infuriating," she wrote in March in Allure magazine.

Related Topics

USA Police Suicide Terrace Same Manhattan New York March May Sunday 2019 Post Media From Instagram

Recent Stories

Zelenskyy Has No Plans to Visit China For Winter O ..

Zelenskyy Has No Plans to Visit China For Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony - Spo ..

8 hours ago
 PTI govt making efforts for judicial, police refor ..

PTI govt making efforts for judicial, police reforms: Ali Muhammad Khan

8 hours ago
 Shafqat Mehmood terms few years not enough to impr ..

Shafqat Mehmood terms few years not enough to improve system

8 hours ago
 UK youth return to insecure jobs after pandemic: s ..

UK youth return to insecure jobs after pandemic: study

8 hours ago
 Germany arrests two suspects in double police kill ..

Germany arrests two suspects in double police killing

8 hours ago
 IGP takes notice of killing of two persons in Jheh ..

IGP takes notice of killing of two persons in Jhehlum

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>