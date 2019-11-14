(@FahadShabbir)

Fort Lauderdale, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ) :David Beckham's Inter Miami Major League Soccer franchise will make their home debut against the superstar's former team Los Angeles Galaxy next year, team officials confirmed Wednesday.

Beckham's six-year quest to bring top level soccer back to South Florida will finally become a reality when the new season starts next February, although the team will begin the campaign on the road while the building of their Fort Lauderdale stadium is completed.

The 19,000-capacity stadium is currently under construction although club officials stress it will be finished in time for the opening home fixture on March 14.

"This is a historic day that our community has waited for, and we look forward to experiencing it together," Inter Miami official Jurgen Mainka said of the Galaxy fixture.

Inter Miami sporting director Paul McDonough meanwhile said Wednesday he has been working closely with Beckham as they attempt to build a squad capable of challenging in MLS.

McDonough, who performed similar roles at expansion teams Orlando City and Atlanta United, admits Beckham's availability and contacts could give Inter Miami a recruitment edge over their rivals.

The club have yet to appoint a manager but have begun to build a squad with highly-rated 19-year-old Argentine forward Matias Pellegrini arriving in July to become the franchise's first designated player (DP).

McDonough is confident of filling the remaining two DP slots and appointing a world renowned coach by the end of the year.

Colombian internationals Radamel Falcao and James Rodriguez, Uruguayan strikers Luis Suarez and Edison Cavani, as well as Manchester City's Spanish midfielder David Silva have all been linked with moves but Beckham's role in recruitment, however, is key.