UrduPoint.com

BECS Organizes Various Programme To Show Solidarity With Kashmiris

Sumaira FH Published February 05, 2023 | 06:40 PM

BECS organizes various programme to show solidarity with Kashmiris

ISLAMABAD, Feb 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2023 ) :Basic education Community Schools, (BECS) on Sunday, on the occasion of 'Kashmir Solidarity Day', organized various programs to show solidarity with the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

On this occasion, Director General of Basic Education Community Schools Mr. Hameed Khan Niazi, while addressing the students, said that February 5 was observed by Pakistanis (in solidarity) and Kashmiris, as the latter were struggling for their freedom for more than 75 years.

"This day is also commemorated in the memory of those Kashmiri brothers who lost their lives in the war of freedom," he remarked.

He further told that the Kashmir dispute was one of the most prominent issues in Pakistan.

"We pay tribute to our Kashmiri brothers and sisters by expressing solidarity with them on this day," he said.

He further said that this (Kashmir) valley of peace, harmony and love had turned into a valley of cruelty and atrocities where every child was crying tears of blood.

Kashmiri people had been fighting for the right of self-determination for the past several decades, he said, adding that the sympathies of all the Muslims of the subcontinent were with them (Kashmiris) and they would be successful in their freedom struggle.

To shed light on the issue of Kashmir, the students actively participated and presented various speeches and tableaus.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Education Jammu February Sunday Muslim All Blood Love

Recent Stories

Dubai inmates receive over AED 7 million in financ ..

Dubai inmates receive over AED 7 million in financial aids in 2022

58 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs, Dubai Chambers discuss support for ..

Dubai Customs, Dubai Chambers discuss support for private sector, enhance compet ..

2 hours ago
 Expo Centre Sharjah takes part in 2023 Global CEO ..

Expo Centre Sharjah takes part in 2023 Global CEO Summit in Lisbon

2 hours ago
 &#039;Joint Emirates Shield / 51&#039; launched

&#039;Joint Emirates Shield / 51&#039; launched

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders condole President of Pakistan on death ..

UAE leaders condole President of Pakistan on death of Pervez Musharraf

2 hours ago
 SEWA implements development projects in Khorfakkan ..

SEWA implements development projects in Khorfakkan in 2022

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.