BECS organizes various programme to show solidarity with Kashmiris

ISLAMABAD, Feb 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2023 ) :Basic education Community Schools, (BECS) on Sunday, on the occasion of 'Kashmir Solidarity Day', organized various programs to show solidarity with the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

On this occasion, Director General of Basic Education Community Schools Mr. Hameed Khan Niazi, while addressing the students, said that February 5 was observed by Pakistanis (in solidarity) and Kashmiris, as the latter were struggling for their freedom for more than 75 years.

"This day is also commemorated in the memory of those Kashmiri brothers who lost their lives in the war of freedom," he remarked.

He further told that the Kashmir dispute was one of the most prominent issues in Pakistan.

"We pay tribute to our Kashmiri brothers and sisters by expressing solidarity with them on this day," he said.

He further said that this (Kashmir) valley of peace, harmony and love had turned into a valley of cruelty and atrocities where every child was crying tears of blood.

Kashmiri people had been fighting for the right of self-determination for the past several decades, he said, adding that the sympathies of all the Muslims of the subcontinent were with them (Kashmiris) and they would be successful in their freedom struggle.

To shed light on the issue of Kashmir, the students actively participated and presented various speeches and tableaus.