Jerusalem, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2021 ) :It was Sunday, May 30, and Benjamin Netanyahu appeared on television looking flushed, grasping for words and losing his temper.

The Israeli premier's ex-protege, Naftali Bennett, had just announced he would join the "change" coalition aimed at felling Netanyahu after 12 straight years in power.

In less than half an hour, the political strongman dubbed "King Bibi" by his Likud party supporters would see his kingdom start to crumble.

The change was swift, said Ben Caspit, a political commentator who wrote the biography "The Netanyahu Years".

"For decades, he's nurtured his image with a lot of class. He's really an Ivy League politician, with the language, with the manners, with the looks, with the professionalism, with being the magician of television, with all this charisma," Caspit said.

But now "he's screaming and shouting, he blames all these rivals -- absolutely lunatic accusations".

Just days before the announcement of the bloc of rivals united against him, Netanyahu was playing his favourite role of wartime leader.

Following a Gaza ceasefire, he was making the rounds, from a phone call with US President Joe Biden to a meeting with his security cabinet.

But from May 30, a new battle began, with Netanyahu suddenly fighting for his political life.