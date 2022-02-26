Begum Samina Alvi inaugurates exhibition, family festival

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2022 ) :Begum Samina Arif Alvi, wife of President Dr Arif Alvi, here on Saturday inaugurated an exhibition and family festival organized by the Pakistan Navy Women Association, at Naval Complex.

She took keen interest in the exhibition and appreciated different pieces of arts and crafts put on display in the exhibition, said a press release.

On this occasion, Begum Alvi reiterated that Pakistani women possessed immense talent and they could excel in different fields of life.

A number of females from the foreign countries also attended the event.