UrduPoint.com

BeiDou Technology Accelerates Integration Into Diverse Fields

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 13, 2023 | 11:40 AM

BeiDou technology accelerates integration into diverse fields

GUIYANG, , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2023 ) :Zhao Long, who works at a railroad signal workshop, used to worry a great deal about the safety of maintenance personnel during the annual Spring Festival holiday, as increased passenger and train traffic due to travel rush leave less time for maintenance.

Thanks to the introduction of a personnel protection system supported by the BeiDou Navigation Satellite System (BDS) ahead of the Spring Festival this year, Zhao's concerns have been put to rest.

China's homegrown BDS is being integrated into an increasing number of application scenarios such as positioning, navigation, and international search and rescue.

"The new system allows operators to obtain precise real-time positions of the maintenance personnel along the railways, as they hold terminal devices. Operators at the workshop can guide the on-site maintenance staff through video or voice commands. If they walk out of the secure area, the terminal triggers an alarm," explained Zhao, who has been working at the signal workshop in southwest China's Guizhou Province for a decade. "The new system can better protect the safety of workers." The new system integrates high-precision positioning technology, electronic fence technology based on GIS, train navigation terminal, internet of Things and other high-tech features, providing protection for train stations, locomotives and workers, said Yi Pei, a sales manager of BeiDou's business division at Hi-Target International Group Limited.

To date, the new system has been installed at over 600 train stations and covers over 10,000 km of railway lines.

More than 15,000 terminals are in use, Yi added.

BeiDou navigation technology has also been used in the agriculture sector. In Botou City, north China's Hebei Province, large corn harvesters have been equipped with autopilots to realize complete automatic harvesting.

"There are more than 200 sets of intelligent agricultural machinery in the city, including drones, sprayers, seeders, tractors and harvesters, all of which are equipped with BeiDou navigation system," said Li Tielian, director of the city's agricultural and rural affairs bureau.

BeiDou's positioning technology has assisted the traffic police in obtaining evidence, dispatching emergency personnel or undertaking rescue operations, and conducting data analysis.

The deep integration of BeiDou and big data, the Internet of Things, and artificial intelligence has been widely used in the fields of transportation, energy, agriculture, communications, meteorology, natural resources, ecological environment, emergency response and disaster relief.

According to the white paper "China's BeiDou Navigation Satellite System in the New Era" released in November 2022, the BDS has entered the fast lane of large-scale application.

In 2021, the overall output value of China's satellite navigation and positioning service industry reached about 470 billion Yuan (about 69.24 billion U.S. Dollars), the white paper said.

Related Topics

Internet Police Technology Business China Agriculture Traffic Guide November National University All Industry Billion

Recent Stories

PM directs to expedite work on solar, wind power p ..

PM directs to expedite work on solar, wind power projects

21 minutes ago
 Second round of Pakistan-US Mid-Level Defence Dial ..

Second round of Pakistan-US Mid-Level Defence Dialogue begins today

25 minutes ago
 Spirited Pakistan stunned by India's late charge

Spirited Pakistan stunned by India's late charge

29 minutes ago
 Ready, Steady, Go! HBL PSL 8 begins today

Ready, Steady, Go! HBL PSL 8 begins today

39 minutes ago
 Dubai International Football Academies Forum discu ..

Dubai International Football Academies Forum discusses talents development progr ..

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 February 2023

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.