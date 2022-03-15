UrduPoint.com

Beijing 2022 A New Chapter In Olympic, Paralympic History, Says IOC Member

Muhammad Irfan Published March 15, 2022 | 02:50 PM

BANGKOK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2022 ) :The Beijing Winter Olympics and Paralympics will be recorded as a new chapter of Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games history, as they were held safely and successfully amid COVID-19, a member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has said.

"The successful organization of the Beijing Winter Olympics and Paralympics reflected the fact that with the meticulous planning, unity and solidarity, we could make what seemed to be impossible possible," Khunying Patama Leeswadtrakul, IOC member and Vice President of the National Olympic Committee of Thailand, said in a recent interview with Xinhua.

Although the world is still grappling with stressful challenges resulting from the pandemic, "the Beijing Winter Olympics and Paralympics underpin the important fact that sports can bring not only fun but also hope and inspiration to all of us," Leeswadtrakul said.

She added that the Beijing Winter Olympics and Paralympics also provided encouragement, inspiration and intrigue for the younger generation and persons with disabilities to play winter sports.

Leeswadtrakul said Beijing 2022 has set a record in Olympic Winter Games history, as it was held safely and successfully amidst the hardship and challenges of the pandemic. "A great combination of innovation, modern technology, new exciting sports and gender-mixed events helped make Beijing 2022 a very unique edition of the Games," she added.

Praising China's efforts in staging "a green and high-tech Games," she said "the perfect combination of traditional Eastern culture with an emphasis on 'people's nature' and modern technology" was impressive.

"During Beijing 2022, we witnessed the development of high technology in China. There were a great combination of innovation, modern technology, green power and sustainability. Once again, China has set a new benchmark for the future host city," Leeswadtrakul said, adding that the country has achieved its goal of delivering a streamlined, safe and splendid Games to the world, as well as the concept of a high-tech Olympics.

