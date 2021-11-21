Beijing 2022 encourages winter sports industry in Baiyin

LANZHOU, China, Nov. 21 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2021 ) --:As the Beijing 2022 Olympic Games approaches, more and more winter sports fans are encouraged to participate in skiing at Huada resort in Baiyin, Gansu Province, which promotes the development of the sports industry.

Gou Faxia, the manager of Huada resort, predicted that over 100,000 tourists would come to the resort this winter because of the skiing fever brought about by the Beijing Olympic Winter Games.

"The resort is disinfected three times a day.

It will be opened to the public soon this month."Gou said that both skiers and winter sports professionals will enjoy their stay at the resort because of the comprehensive ski facilities.

The Baiyin national snow event training base was established by Shandong Huada Construction Group in late 2019 as a part of Huada resort, which contains a skier service center with over 100 rooms, an over 75,000 square meters ski resort, a nearly 3,000 square meters indoor training hall and a biathlon field with 3,000 seats.