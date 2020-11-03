Beijing 2022 offers business opportunities to support disabled people

BEIJING, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ) :The Beijing 2022 Organizing Committee is actively trying to involve more disabled people in benefiting from the upcoming Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games.

The Beijing 2022 organizers Monday launched a project soliciting licensed manufacturers specifically among enterprises whose employees with disabilities account for at least 25 percent of the total employees.

Enterprises can apply for 14 categories of licensed products, such as pins, key chins and other non-precious metal products and art crafts, and each enterprise shall apply for no more than three categories.

The licensed products plan was launched on July 31, 2018, marking the third anniversary of Beijing's successful bidding for 2022 Winter Olympic Games. By the end of September of this year, Beijing 2022 Organizing Committee has signed 27 licensed manufacturers, 61 licensed retailers, 121 all-category licensed retail stores globally, and set up a flagship store on Tmall, an online shopping platform.