Beijing 2022 Olympic Village Readies Commercial Services

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 01, 2022 | 09:50 AM

BEIJING, Jan 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2022 ) :Commercial services and supporting facilities have been put in place and ready to welcome Winter Olympic participants at the Beijing 2022 Olympic Village.

A number of stores have been set up at the village, including laundries, convenience stores, flower shops, and book stores. Additionally, the village has a hair salon giving free hairdressing to athletes, and it also provides facial beauty and manicure services.

The stores have made adequate preparations for epidemic prevention and control, using a reservation system and limiting capacity, among other measures.

"The Winter Olympic Village is a temporary home for athletes during the Games, aiming to provide the most attentive services for them," said Gu Haoning, deputy director of the Marketing Department of the Beijing 2022 Organising Committee.

The Beijing Winter Olympic Village is expected to officially open on Jan. 27 and provide 53 days of service for athletes, coaches and officials.

