Beijing 2022 Paralympic Villages open

BEIJING, Feb. 26 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2022 ) --:The Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympic Villages in Beijing, Yanqing and Zhangjiakou competition zones have officially opened on Friday, with more than 630 people checked-in on the first day.

Throughout the Games, the Beijing Paralympic Village is expected to host 14 delegations and about 500 guests.

In order to welcome and serve the coming delegations, the Beijing Village completed its transition for the Paralympics within 44 hours.

The village will provide comprehensive services in areas like food, accommodation and transportation.

Apartments, gyms, entertainment centers, and other areas have been equipped with temporary accessible facilities. The cafeteria has re-planned its layout, with more than 100 wheelchair seats prepared for the villagers.