Beijing 2022 to usher in new era for winter sports globally, says IOC president Bach

BEIJING, Jan. 31 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2022 ) --:As China has fulfilled its commitment of engaging 300 million people in winter sports prior to the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach said the country's efforts would "open a new era for winter sports globally.

" Bach made the remarks during an exclusive interview with Xinhua ahead of the official opening of Beijing 2022, adding that he is "very happy to read the official statistics.""This is sending so many signals, so many positive signals in different directions," Bach said.

"It is a great contribution to health and well-being for the Chinese people. If you're more active physically, you're more mentally and physically healthy."Besides a national legacy that the Games will leave for the Chinese people, the IOC chief said he believed Beijing 2022 would also create a legacy for the international community and the international Olympic Movement.