Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Brings People Together: Ambassador Haque

Published January 31, 2022

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2022 ) :Pakistan Ambassador to China, Moinul Haque has said that the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic as a sporting event would bring people together and it was not something to be politicized.

"We wish China all success on this greatest sporting extravaganza, I'm sure that China is ready to hold this mega event," he said in an interview with CCTV.

Prime Minister Imran Khan is coming on the invitation of the Chinese leadership to attend the opening ceremony, he said and added, "We are also looking forward to the visit of our prime minister to China." "Beijing Olympics as a sporting event brings people together. It's not something to be politicized. So, we once again all the best wishes to China for a very successful safe, Beijing Winter Olympic," he said.

On the China-Pakistan diplomatic ties, he said that last year both countries celebrated 70 years of establishment of diplomatic ties and organized more than 140 events. The focus on these celebrations was to pass on very important sentiments of friendship and goodwill between the two countries to the new generation.

He said that last year was also very important for China and Chinese people because of 100 years of CPC celebrations.

He congratulated China for this very important landmark event.

Ambassador Haque said that last year, the world suffered with extraordinary COVID-19 pandemic and China showed to the world how to respond to this emergency.

He said that the unity, solidarity, efficiency and discipline shown by Chinese nation was remarkable and by overcoming this pandemic, China also stabilized its economy as well as the global supply chain.

On the occasion of the Chinese Spring Festival, he said that the Chinese year of the Tiger this year represented strength, resilience and tenacity and hoped these qualities were needed by the entire world especially during the challenging time of Covid-19 pandemic.

"It has really important historical significance for the Chinese nation. A very important time for families and friends to reunite to get together to enjoy exchanging gifts, and I looking forward to it because this is also a year of the tiger, which is very important here," he added.

He said that Tiger represents strength, resilience, tenacity and we hope these qualities are needed by all of us especially these during these difficult times.

