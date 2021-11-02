Beijing adds another risk area as 4 new COVID-19 cases emerge

BEIJING, Nov. 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2021 ) :Beijing reported four new local COVID-19 cases between 12:01 a.m. and 11 a.m. on Tuesday, all from the same family, and their residential community has been designated as a medium-risk area starting Tuesday.

According to the city's anti-COVID-19 headquarters, the designated community is in Changping District. The city currently has one high-risk area and two medium-risk areas, all of which are in Changping.

Beijing has reported 35 local cases during the latest resurgence of COVID-19, including 33 confirmed cases and two asymptomatic carriers.