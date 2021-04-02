(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, April 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2021 ) :Beijing airports prepare for surge in holiday flights North China's aviation regulator on Friday said that Beijing Capital International Airport and Beijing Daxing International Airport are expected to see a surge in flights during the upcoming Tomb-sweeping Day holiday.

The two major airports in the Chinese capital are set to handle 5,835 flights during the three-day holiday from April 3 to 5, up 337 percent from last year's Tomb-sweeping Day holiday, said the CAAC North China Regional Administration.

The holiday this year falls shortly after the beginning of the summer-autumn aviation season. For the new season, Chinese airlines have added more domestic flights to their schedules.

From March 28 to Oct. 30, the season will likely see 92,756 domestic flights per week, up 10.7 percent from the same season in 2020, according to the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC).

The latest CAAC data also shows that China's civil aviation industry handled approximately 23.95 million passenger trips in February, a jump of 187.1 percent year on year.