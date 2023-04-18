Beijing always asks overseas Chinese to observe local laws, traditions: Spokesperson

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2023 ) :Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin on Tuesday said that China had always urged its citizens living abroad to observe local laws and regulations as well as traditions and customs.

The Chinese government always asks our citizens overseas to observe local laws and regulations as well as traditions and customs, he said during his regular briefing held at International Press Center (IPC).

About the arrest of a Chinese citizen working at a dam construction project in Pakistan, he said that the Chinese Embassy in Islamabad was verifying the situation.

If this matter concerns Chinese nationals, the Chinese Embassy in Pakistan will provide consular protection and assistance within the scope of our duty, he added.

According to media reports, "A Chinese supervisor at a dam construction project in Pakistan is currently being held in police protection after workers accused him of blasphemy."