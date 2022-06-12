UrduPoint.com

Beijing Bar-related Cluster Infection Spills Over To Neighboring Sanhe City

Muhammad Irfan Published June 12, 2022 | 12:20 PM

Beijing bar-related cluster infection spills over to neighboring Sanhe city

BEIJING, 12 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2022 ) :Beijing's bar-related COVID-19 cluster infection has spilled over to its eastern neighboring city Sanhe which has been put under temporary static management, that will be lifted if results of the three rounds of citywide nucleic acid testing from Saturday to Monday are all negative.

Sanhe, a city adjoining Beijing's Tongzhou district in North China's Hebei Province, reported an asymptomatic case on Saturday in a centralized quarantine facility. The patient had been at the bar called in Heaven Supermarket in Beijing for more than 10 minutes within range of other confirmed cases.

According to the local health authority, Sanhe has identified 60 close contacts and 27 secondary close contacts of the asymptomatic case, and all of them have been transferred to a centralized quarantine facility.

The city sealed off a building in a residential community where residents are not allowed to leave their home and people living in other buildings cannot leave the compound area. Sanhe will carry out three rounds of nucleic acid testing from Saturday to Monday and will lift the citywide lockdown if all test results were negative, officials said.

Beijing had reported 115 infections related to the bar outbreak as of 3:00 p.m. on Saturday. A total of 6,158 close contacts of the confirmed cases and another 901 secondary close contacts have been identified, according to Beijing health authority.

Related Topics

China Beijing All From P

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 June 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 12th June 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 12th June 2022

3 hours ago
 West Indies cricket team analyst hospitalized

West Indies cricket team analyst hospitalized

12 hours ago
 Punjab budget to be presented on June 13

Punjab budget to be presented on June 13

13 hours ago
 President condemns India on use of brutal force ag ..

President condemns India on use of brutal force against peaceful Muslim demonstr ..

13 hours ago
 Zadran brings Afghanistan T20 victory after thrill ..

Zadran brings Afghanistan T20 victory after thrilling run chase

13 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.