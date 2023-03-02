UrduPoint.com

Beijing Bourse Gov't Bond Sales Top 1.4 Trln Yuan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 02, 2023 | 11:40 AM

Beijing bourse gov't bond sales top 1.4 trln yuan

BEIJING, Mar 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2023 ) :The Beijing Stock Exchange (BSE) assisted in issuing government bonds worth of around 1.42 trillion Yuan (about 206.4 billion U.S. Dollars) by the end of February, data from the bourse showed.

Treasury bond issuances amounted to 1.17 trillion yuan, while local government bonds worth 243.11 billion yuan were issued in the period, data from the BSE showed.

In February alone, the BSE issued 223.64 billion yuan of government bonds, of which treasury bond sales reached 148 billion yuan and local government bond sales totaled 75.64 billion yuan, the data showed.

The bourse started the business of issuing local government bonds on July 29, 2022, and expanded to treasury bond issuance on September 2 in the same year.

The BSE said that it will officially launch government bond trading when all preparations are fully in place.

Related Topics

Stock Exchange Business Beijing Same February July September All From Government Billion

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 March 2023

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 2nd March 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 2nd March 2023

2 hours ago
 Ruler of Sharjah directs allocation of industrial ..

Ruler of Sharjah directs allocation of industrial land to Emirati contractors in ..

10 hours ago
 Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah meets President of Azerbai ..

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah meets President of Azerbaijan

11 hours ago
 Mansour bin Zayed receives Chief of Mongolian Pres ..

Mansour bin Zayed receives Chief of Mongolian Presidential Court

11 hours ago
 Saif bin Zayed heads UAE delegation to 40th sessio ..

Saif bin Zayed heads UAE delegation to 40th session of Council of Arab Ministers ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.