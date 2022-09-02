UrduPoint.com

Beijing Bourse Sees 110 Listed Firms With Market Value Close To 200 Bln Yuan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 02, 2022 | 02:20 PM

Beijing bourse sees 110 listed firms with market value close to 200 bln yuan

BEIJING, Sep 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2022 ) :A total of 110 companies have been listed on the Beijing Stock Exchange as of Friday, with a combined market value of nearly 200 billion Yuan (about 29 billion U.S. Dollars).

Established in November 2021, the Beijing Stock Exchange has become an accelerator, turbo-charging the growth of innovation-oriented small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

At present, SMEs account for 77 percent of the 110 listed companies, and private enterprises account for 90 percent.

"SMEs and private enterprises are important forces for stabilizing economic growth and employment.

The establishment of the Beijing bourse is of far-reaching significance for enhancing the ability of the capital markets to serve these companies," said Tian Lihui, a professor of finance at Nankai University.

The bourse has raised over 23.5 billion yuan through initial public offerings, which averages 210 million yuan for each firm.

For the next step, the Beijing bourse will implement a diversified trading mechanism, encourage all types of investors to enter the market, improve its product system and strive to prevent financial risks, a person in charge of the bourse said.

Related Topics

Stock Exchange Beijing November Market All Billion Million Employment

Recent Stories

UVAS arranged international symposium on â€œGlobal ..

UVAS arranged international symposium on â€œGlobal Clinical Practice Standards a ..

6 minutes ago
 Emirates to introduce Premium Economy to five more ..

Emirates to introduce Premium Economy to five more cities with newly retrofitted ..

9 minutes ago
 NestlÃ© Pakistan Donates Recycled Classroom Furnit ..

NestlÃ© Pakistan Donates Recycled Classroom Furniture

13 minutes ago
 Rupee continues it's upward trajectory against US ..

Rupee continues it's upward trajectory against US dollar

53 minutes ago
 IMF releases report on Pakistan

IMF releases report on Pakistan

1 hour ago
 Hamza arrives in Lahore after visiting London

Hamza arrives in Lahore after visiting London

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.