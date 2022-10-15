UrduPoint.com

Beijing Bourse Treasury Bond Sales Exceed 110 Bln Yuan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 15, 2022 | 02:20 PM

BEIJING, Oct. 15 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2022 ) :Some 110.36 billion Yuan (about 15.52 billion U.S. Dollars) of treasury bonds were issued on the Beijing Stock Exchange in September, according to data from the bourse.

The Beijing bourse started treasury bond sales on September 2.

The launch of treasury bonds is a key move to improve the bourse's market functions and promote its high-quality development, which is also conducive to giving the capital market an improved role in serving the real economy, the bourse said.

Meanwhile, 19.557 billion yuan of local government bonds were issued on the bourse last month, bringing the total issuance to 57.423 billion yuan this year, data showed.

