Beijing City Advises Residents To Stay Put During Holiday

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 28th January 2021 | 10:20 AM

BEIJING, Jan. 28 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2021 ) :In response to the grave and complex COVID-19 situation in Beijing, the city authorities have proposed that residents stay put during the Spring Festival holiday, a traditional holiday featuring family reunions that usually sees mass migration.

People in the capital city are urged to avoid unnecessary outbound trips and gatherings, the city's health authority said Thursday in its daily COVID-19 update.

The municipal authorities advised people to remain in their city of residence during the holiday and refrain from traveling to areas with medium and high infection risks at home and abroad.

The outer packages of mails and parcels arriving from domestic or foreign regions with medium and high infection risks should be disinfected before being opened, according to the advice.

The Chinese mainland on Wednesday reported 54 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 41 locally transmitted cases, the National Health Commission said Thursday.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

