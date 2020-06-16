UrduPoint.com
Beijing City Official Warns Virus Situation Is 'extremely Severe'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 31 minutes ago Tue 16th June 2020 | 10:20 AM

Beijing city official warns virus situation is 'extremely severe'

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :A Beijing city official warned Tuesday that the situation in the capital was "extremely severe" as a fresh cluster of coronavirus cases prompted mass testing and lockdowns.

"Currently, the most important and urgent task is to resolutely prevent and control the epidemic," city spokesman Xu Hejian told a press briefing, adding the city must "take the most determined, decisive and strictest measures" to bring the new outbreak under control.

