UrduPoint.com

Beijing Confirms Balloon Flying Over Latin America Is Chinese

Faizan Hashmi Published February 06, 2023 | 02:00 PM

Beijing confirms balloon flying over Latin America is Chinese

Beijing, Feb 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2023 ) :China confirmed Monday that a balloon identified by Washington and Bogota flying over Latin America is Chinese, after a similar device was shot down by the United States over the weekend.

The Pentagon said Friday that a second suspected Chinese spy balloon had been seen across Latin America.

Colombia's air force then reported an object with "characteristics similar to those of a balloon" had been detected and "monitored until it left the national air space".

The air force said it was conducting investigations in coordination with other countries and institutions "to establish the origins of the object".

Beijing's foreign ministry Monday said the object was "from China" and that it was of "a civilian nature and used for flight tests".

"Affected by weather forces in addition to its manoeuvrability being limited, the airship deviated greatly from its expected course, and accidentally entered Latin American and Caribbean airspace," spokesperson Mao Ning told a press briefing.

"China is a responsible country and has always strictly abided by international law," she added.

"We have communicated with the relevant parties and are handling appropriately, and will not cause any threat to any country."The detection of the other balloon over the United States prompted the cancellation of a planned China visit by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who had been due to arrive in Beijing on Sunday.

China voiced anger on Sunday at the shooting down of the balloon, which it insists was an unmanned weather surveillance aircraft that had veered off course.

Related Topics

Weather China Washington Pentagon Visit Mao Beijing Bogota United States Sunday From

Recent Stories

All Parties Conference to be held in Islamabad tom ..

All Parties Conference to be held in Islamabad tomorrow

15 minutes ago
 Fly Emirates to Dubai and enjoy a free nightâ€™s s ..

Fly Emirates to Dubai and enjoy a free nightâ€™s stay at Fairmont The Palm

17 minutes ago
 Preparatory Meeting for the OIC 49th Council of Fo ..

Preparatory Meeting for the OIC 49th Council of Foreign Ministers Kicks Off

17 minutes ago
 Top Professional Photographers Astounded by the Ca ..

Top Professional Photographers Astounded by the Cameras of vivo V25 5G and V25e

22 minutes ago
 Pakistan, IMF will hold technical level talks toda ..

Pakistan, IMF will hold technical level talks today in Islamabad

28 minutes ago
 &#039;Joint Emirates Shield / 51&#039; military ex ..

&#039;Joint Emirates Shield / 51&#039; military exercise continuing in UAE

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.