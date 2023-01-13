UrduPoint.com

Beijing Daxing Airport To Resume Int'l Passenger Flights

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 13, 2023 | 06:40 PM

Beijing Daxing Airport to resume int'l passenger flights

BEIJING, Jan. 13 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2023 ) :-- Beijing Daxing International Airport will resume the operation of international passenger flights starting from Jan. 17.

International flights had been suspended at the airport since March 14, 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. All international flights from Daxing airport had been diverted to the Beijing Capital International Airport.

China Southern Airlines, China Eastern Airlines, Beijing Capital Airlines and Himalaya Airlines are among the first carriers to resume international flights to and from Daxing airport. China Southern Airlines will run three flights per week to Hong Kong, while Himalaya Airlines will run one flight per week to Kathmandu.

International transfers at the airport will also be resumed, with the adoption of a 144-hour visa-free policy for the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region.

More international flights to destinations in Europe, North America, Southeast Asia, Australia and New Zealand are planned, according the airport's management.

The first international flight from Daxing airport took off on Oct. 27, 2019. Before the epidemic, the airport ran services to and from 13 countries and regions.

China has downgraded its management of COVID-19 to Class B and canceled quarantine requirements for inbound travelers from Jan. 8.

Related Topics

Australia Europe China Beijing Hong Kong Kathmandu March 2019 2020 All From Asia Airport New Zealand

Recent Stories

Pakistan Consul General to Los Angeles visits LCCI

Pakistan Consul General to Los Angeles visits LCCI

6 minutes ago
 Nawaz Sharif to get party leaders' recommendations ..

Nawaz Sharif to get party leaders' recommendations to return Pakistan

57 minutes ago
 Sheikh Rashid, nephew set free in Masjid-e-Nabvi h ..

Sheikh Rashid, nephew set free in Masjid-e-Nabvi hooliganism case

1 hour ago
 PM says Pakistan committed to further strengthen t ..

PM says Pakistan committed to further strengthen tie with UAE

2 hours ago
 Hoor Al Qasimi heads Sharjah’s Alliance Françai ..

Hoor Al Qasimi heads Sharjah’s Alliance Française board meeting

2 hours ago
 UAE, Pakistan issue joint statement affirming keen ..

UAE, Pakistan issue joint statement affirming keenness to strengthen their strat ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.