Beijing expresses dissatisfaction over US officials' entry into its consulate in Houston

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2020 ) :China on Saturday expressed strong dissatisfaction and firm opposition after the US law enforcement officers forcibly entered its Consulate General in Houston.

"China has expressed strong dissatisfaction and firm opposition to the US's forced entry into the Chinese Consulate General in Houston, and has lodged solemn representations.

China will make a proper and necessary response in this regard," Chinese Foreign Ministry's Spokesperson Wang Wenbin said in a statement issued here.

He said the building of the Chinese Consulate General in Houston is the building of the diplomatic consulate and is also China's national property.

"According to the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations and the Sino-US Consular Treaty, the United States must not infringe on the premises of the Chinese Consulate in Houston in any way," he added.