UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Beijing Expresses Dissatisfaction Over US Officials' Entry Into Its Consulate In Houston

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sat 25th July 2020 | 10:10 PM

Beijing expresses dissatisfaction over US officials' entry into its consulate in Houston

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2020 ) :China on Saturday expressed strong dissatisfaction and firm opposition after the US law enforcement officers forcibly entered its Consulate General in Houston.

"China has expressed strong dissatisfaction and firm opposition to the US's forced entry into the Chinese Consulate General in Houston, and has lodged solemn representations.

China will make a proper and necessary response in this regard," Chinese Foreign Ministry's Spokesperson Wang Wenbin said in a statement issued here.

He said the building of the Chinese Consulate General in Houston is the building of the diplomatic consulate and is also China's national property.

"According to the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations and the Sino-US Consular Treaty, the United States must not infringe on the premises of the Chinese Consulate in Houston in any way," he added.

Related Topics

China Vienna Houston United States Opposition

Recent Stories

Indian rulers longing for elimination of non-Hindu ..

2 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid pardons 203 prisoners ahead of ..

2 hours ago

Health Ministry conducts more than 52,000 addition ..

3 hours ago

Illegal animal sales point removed

48 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives phone call from Turkmen ..

3 hours ago

ACE arrests 10 Food officials for corruption

48 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.