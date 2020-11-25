UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Beijing Expresses Serious Concerns Over Banning Of More Chinese Apps In India

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 25th November 2020 | 05:40 PM

Beijing expresses serious concerns over banning of more Chinese apps in India

BEIJING, NOV 25 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2020 ) :A Chinese Foreign Ministry's spokesman on Wednesday expressed serious concerns over further banning of 43 Chinese apps in India and urged Indian authorities to immediately correct their discriminatory behaviour.

"China expressed serious concern about India's statement. Chinese Embassy in India has already responded to that," Zhao Lijian said during his regular briefing here.

He informed that since June this year, four times India had imposed restrictions on smart phone apps that had Chinese backgrounds under the pretext of national security.

"This behaviour apparently violates market principles and World Trade Organisation (WTO) rules, severely undermines the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies," he added.

He said that China firmly rejected it and added "The Chinese government always asks Chinese companies to observe international rules and local laws and regulations when doing business overseas." Zhao remarked that following the market principles, the Indian government had responsibility to protect their lawful rights and interests of international investors, including Chinese companies.

He said that the nature of China-India economic and trade cooperation was mutually beneficial.

"We urge the Indian side to immediately correct its discriminatory behaviour and avoid further damage to bilateral cooperation," he added.

APP /asg

Related Topics

India World Business China June Market Government

Recent Stories

Join nightlife photography contest by realme to wi ..

51 seconds ago

Two key streets in Jumeirah to be renamed Kite Bea ..

51 seconds ago

Arab Health and Medlab Middle East announce dates ..

59 seconds ago

No gas shortage will be there in Pakistan, says Na ..

9 minutes ago

Emirates delivers on customer promise to complete ..

16 minutes ago

Huawei Brings the Blessed Friday Sale Online on Tw ..

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.