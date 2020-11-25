Beijing expresses serious concerns over banning of more Chinese apps in India

BEIJING, NOV 25 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2020 ) :A Chinese Foreign Ministry's spokesman on Wednesday expressed serious concerns over further banning of 43 Chinese apps in India and urged Indian authorities to immediately correct their discriminatory behaviour.

"China expressed serious concern about India's statement. Chinese Embassy in India has already responded to that," Zhao Lijian said during his regular briefing here.

He informed that since June this year, four times India had imposed restrictions on smart phone apps that had Chinese backgrounds under the pretext of national security.

"This behaviour apparently violates market principles and World Trade Organisation (WTO) rules, severely undermines the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies," he added.

He said that China firmly rejected it and added "The Chinese government always asks Chinese companies to observe international rules and local laws and regulations when doing business overseas." Zhao remarked that following the market principles, the Indian government had responsibility to protect their lawful rights and interests of international investors, including Chinese companies.

He said that the nature of China-India economic and trade cooperation was mutually beneficial.

"We urge the Indian side to immediately correct its discriminatory behaviour and avoid further damage to bilateral cooperation," he added.

