UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Beijing Film Festival To Open In August

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 29th July 2020 | 10:20 PM

Beijing film festival to open in August

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2020 ) :The 10th Beijing International Film Festival, which was originally scheduled for April but postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak, is set to run from Aug. 22 to 29, according to organizers.

The announcement comes as the epidemic has eased in most parts of China and movie theaters are gradually reopening in the country's low-risk areas.

From May 1 to 5, the film festival held an online movie screening event on a video platform. Featuring 32 films, the online screenings opened with the Oscar-winning film "Marriage Story" and closed with the drama "Bombshell."

Related Topics

Film And Movies China Marriage Beijing April May Event From

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Zayed pledges to continue implementing ..

26 minutes ago

Corniche Hospital&#039;s staff becomes second fami ..

26 minutes ago

ADCB reports net profit of AED1.436 billion in H2- ..

41 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs two remote meetings of E ..

41 minutes ago

India ends night curfew

56 minutes ago

DCD announces final results of &#039;life after co ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.