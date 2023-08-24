Beijing fishmongers worry as Japan begins Fukushima water release

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2023 ) :Seafood sellers in Beijing expressed consternation Thursday over Japan's gradual release of wastewater from the disaster-hit Fukushima nuclear plant into the ocean.

Hours before the release began, a store manager named Wang Jinglong in one of the Chinese capital's biggest seafood markets told AFP that there had already been a "major impact" on his business, especially tuna sales.

"We used to get some fresh Japanese fish, but due to customs bans we stopped receiving them two months ago," Wang said, referencing the import controls imposed last month.

Wang showed AFP frozen Japanese seafood products that he will be unable to restock once sold -- if customers are still interested.

"There's a large gap in our sales volume compared with before. In the past, such as during the pandemic, we had to kill three to five tuna every week," Wang said.