Beijing Holds Mid-Autumn Festival Reception For Journalists

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 09, 2022 | 06:20 PM

BEIJING, Sep 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2022 ) :The All-China Journalists Association (ACJA) and the information office of the Beijing municipal government held a Mid-Autumn Festival reception for Chinese and foreign journalists.

Tian Yuhong, executive secretary of the ACJA, addressed the event. He said that this year is important in China's efforts of building a modern socialist country in all respects.

Foreign journalists are welcome to write objective reports about China and deepen the mutual understanding and friendship between people in China and the rest of the world, he said Hejian, director of the information office of the Beijing municipal government, said that Beijing was vigorously advancing innovation-driven, environmentally friendly, high-quality, and people-centered development.

He said he hopes that the journalists will continue to write stories about the Chinese capital and show its charm to their readership.

The event displayed several intangible cultural heritage items and invited journalists to experience them, including making traditional dough figurines.

Beijing-based foreign journalists, press officers of embassies in China, and representatives of Chinese media outlets attended the reception.

