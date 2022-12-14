UrduPoint.com

Beijing Hosts Conference On Civilization Diversity, Human Rights Governance

Sumaira FH Published December 14, 2022 | 01:50 PM

Beijing hosts conference on civilization diversity, human rights governance

BEIJING, Dec. 14 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2022 ) :The International Conference on Diversity of Civilizations and Global Human Rights Governance was held in Beijing on Tuesday.

The event drew online and offline participation by nearly 50 experts from countries including China, Cuba, the United Kingdom, Russia and France.

"The international community needs the contribution of China in global human rights governance," said Micol Savia, Permanent Representative of the International Association of Democratic Lawyers to the United Nations in Geneva, acknowledging both China's role as a major player in international relations and the country's long history and splendid culture.

