UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Beijing Hyundai To Recall 425,201 Vehicles

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 14th February 2021 | 12:30 PM

Beijing Hyundai to recall 425,201 vehicles

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2021 ) :Beijing Hyundai Motor Co. will recall 425,201 vehicles from the Chinese market, according to China's top quality watchdog.

The recall, set to begin on March 16, will involve Tucson models manufactured between May 12, 2015 and Dec.

14, 2018, according to a statement by the State Administration for Market Regulation.

A short circuit could occur in the faulty hydraulic electronic control unit of the vehicles in question, which may lead to fires under extreme circumstances, the statement added.The company will replace the fuses of the affected vehicles and upgrade related software.

Related Topics

China Company Vehicles Beijing Lead Tucson March May 2015 2018 Market From Top Hyundai

Recent Stories

UAE Press: &#039;Thrive in Abu Dhabi&#039; is a sm ..

2 hours ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 108 million

2 hours ago

Brazil announces 44,299 new COVID-19 cases

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Feb 14, 2021 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Lavrov, Kerry Agree to Bolster US-Russia Cooperati ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.