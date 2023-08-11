Open Menu

Beijing Insurance Institutions Receive 27,400 Claims For Rain-caused Damages

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 11, 2023 | 03:30 PM

Beijing insurance institutions receive 27,400 claims for rain-caused damages

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2023 ) :Insurance institutions in Beijing have received 27,400 claims related to rain-caused disasters, of which 42 percent have been settled or compensated in advance, with the total compensation reaching 380 million Yuan (about 53 million U.S. Dollars), authorities said Thursday.

About half of the claim numbers and the compensation amounts occurred in Fangshan and Mentougou, the districts worst hit by the rains, according to the Beijing branch of the National Financial Regulatory Administration.

As of 10 a.m. Thursday, some 17,000 vehicles have reported claims related to the disasters, and 65 percent have been settled or compensated in advance.

The estimated loss in the city's agricultural insurance sector exceeded 32 million yuan, and the amount of compensation or indemnity paid in advance was 21 million yuan, accounting for 64 percent of the total in the sector.

From July 29 to Aug. 2, Beijing was battered by severe torrential rains triggered by Typhoon Doksuri, leaving 33 people dead and 18 others missing. It was the heaviest rainfall in Beijing since records began 140 years ago.

Related Topics

Dead Vehicles Beijing July Million Rains

Recent Stories

SC declares 2023 Review Act unconstitutional

SC declares 2023 Review Act unconstitutional

7 minutes ago
 DEWA qualifies youth to achieve sustainable develo ..

DEWA qualifies youth to achieve sustainable development and bright and green fut ..

17 minutes ago
 PSX rises as MSCI adds stocks to Frontier Market I ..

PSX rises as MSCI adds stocks to Frontier Market Index

1 hour ago
 COP28 President-Designate visits Barbados, meets w ..

COP28 President-Designate visits Barbados, meets with Prime Minister, leaders of ..

2 hours ago
 ADNIC reports net profit of AED204.4 million in H1 ..

ADNIC reports net profit of AED204.4 million in H1 2023

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Chad on Inde ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Chad on Independence Day

2 hours ago
COP28, Coursera partner to expand access to climat ..

COP28, Coursera partner to expand access to climate literacy education for globa ..

2 hours ago
 Arab Youth Centre announces members of 2nd edition ..

Arab Youth Centre announces members of 2nd edition of ‘Young Arab Pioneers’

2 hours ago
 SBP to issue Rs100 coin to 10th anniversary of CPE ..

SBP to issue Rs100 coin to 10th anniversary of CPEC

2 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif to return to Pakistan ahead of electi ..

Nawaz Sharif to return to Pakistan ahead of elections: PM Shehbaz

4 hours ago
 Great Arab Minds Initiative advances scientific an ..

Great Arab Minds Initiative advances scientific and knowledge field in the Arab ..

4 hours ago
 ECP bans transfers, postings on federal level

ECP bans transfers, postings on federal level

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous