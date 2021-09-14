BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2021 ) :Quality publications marking the contributions of the Communist Party of China (CPC) during its 100-year history are exhibited at the 28th Beijing International Book Fair that kicked off Tuesday.

The book fair has attracted roughly 2,200 exhibitors from 105 countries and regions, including 57 along the Belt and Road, said the organizer, adding that over 300,000 books are on display.

Several high-end conferences and forums will be held at the book fair to promote cultural exchanges between Chinese and foreign publishers, the organizer added.

With Pakistan as the guest country of honor, this is the first major international book fair held online and offline amid the COVID-19 pandemic.The book fair is scheduled until Sept. 18.