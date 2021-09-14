UrduPoint.com

Beijing Int'l Book Fair Highlights CPC's 100-year History

Muhammad Irfan 50 seconds ago Tue 14th September 2021 | 05:40 PM

Beijing Int'l Book Fair highlights CPC's 100-year history

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2021 ) :Quality publications marking the contributions of the Communist Party of China (CPC) during its 100-year history are exhibited at the 28th Beijing International Book Fair that kicked off Tuesday.

The book fair has attracted roughly 2,200 exhibitors from 105 countries and regions, including 57 along the Belt and Road, said the organizer, adding that over 300,000 books are on display.

Several high-end conferences and forums will be held at the book fair to promote cultural exchanges between Chinese and foreign publishers, the organizer added.

With Pakistan as the guest country of honor, this is the first major international book fair held online and offline amid the COVID-19 pandemic.The book fair is scheduled until Sept. 18.

Related Topics

Pakistan China Road Beijing From

Recent Stories

UVAS organised online session on ‘International ..

UVAS organised online session on ‘International Rankings’

6 minutes ago
 Fujairah Ruler highlights importance of developing ..

Fujairah Ruler highlights importance of developing energy sector over next 50 ye ..

11 minutes ago
 Mansoor Ahmad, Amir Muttaqi discuss bilateral ties ..

Mansoor Ahmad, Amir Muttaqi discuss bilateral ties in diverse fields

18 minutes ago
 &#039;Sharjah Memory&#039; highlights senior citiz ..

&#039;Sharjah Memory&#039; highlights senior citizens contributions

26 minutes ago
 75,598 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

75,598 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

26 minutes ago
 Mubadala World Tennis Championship returns to Abu ..

Mubadala World Tennis Championship returns to Abu Dhabi in December

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.