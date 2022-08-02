Beijing issues yellow alert for high temperature

BEIJING, Aug. 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2022 ) --:The Beijing municipal meteorological observatory issued a yellow alert for high temperature on Tuesday morning.

The temperature could rise to 35 degrees Celsius in most parts of Beijing from Tuesday to Thursday, according to the observatory.

Residents have been advised to take precautions against the heat wave, the observatory added.

China has a four-tier color-coded weather warning system, with red representing the most severe, followed by orange, yellow and blue.