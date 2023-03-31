Beijing kids with autism get help from horses

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2023 ) :On a crisp spring day at a Beijing equestrian club, 14-year-old Victor Liu climbs into the saddle of a dark-haired horse, starting the latest session of a sport that has changed his life.

Like other young people with autism in China, Victor has long faced stigma and his condition is often misunderstood.

But a charity named Horses Offering People Enrichment (HOPE) is trying to help, touting the mental health benefits of equestrian activities.

Just north of Beijing, tall trees and the neighing of horses and ponies offer respite from the stress of China's chaotic capital.

In China, autism is often referred to as "loneliness disease" and youngsters with the condition are known as "children of the stars".

What HOPE aims to do is to help children with autism build confidence and strengthen their coordination skills.

Victor, who also suffers from visual impairment, has been riding horses at HOPE's centre for over eight years.

In between sessions, which have trainers guide students through tailored horseback activities, he also helps out with feeding and grooming.

His mother, Stella, told AFP she has seen marked progress in his ability to listen to instructions and coordinate his movements.

"From my perspective as a parent, I've seen horse riding bring about changes in him," she said.

At HOPE's riding centre, horses and humans bond, the air filled with the clattering of hooves as the animals follow attendants around the site.

With the horses towering high above the children's heads, trainers gently help students up wooden mounting blocks to get them ready for action.