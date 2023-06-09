UrduPoint.com

Beijing Launches Mobile Service Platform For Archives

Published June 09, 2023

BEIJING, June 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ) :-- Beijing launched an archives mobile service platform on Friday.

With the help of the online platform, archive files such as marriage registration files and some open files from 17 comprehensive archives, can be accessed by residents via mobile phones.

Friday also marks the 16th International Archives Day. Archives from Beijing's municipal level and district level held more than 30 exhibitions open to the public, with nearly 400,000 items from archives being displayed.

The Beijing Municipal Archives launched a themed exhibition -- "The Most Beautiful Central Axis," using more than 300 documents, photos, videos and other archival materials to show the protection work for cultural heritages along Beijing's Central Axis.

The archives also opened an exhibition presenting the advanced deeds of more than 60 heroes, model workers and role models in Beijing via more than 400 documents, photos, objects and other historical materials.

