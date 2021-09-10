Beijing launches more accessible first-aid community devices

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2021 ) :A pilot program to promote the accessibility of first-aid devices, such as automated external defibrillators (AEDs) and a life-saving network in communities, has been launched in a Beijing community.

The China Red Cross Foundation (CRCF) and the community's commercial chamber Thursday signed a cooperation memorandum on the program named "carefree neighborhood.

"Bei Xiaochao, the CRCF vice-chairperson, said the program includes installing AEDs and other first-aid and emergency-response devices and first-aid training and skills for residents. It also includes building a digital network for first aid and emergency response in the community to enhance its capacity in relevant aspects, making residents feel reassured.

The pilot program, if successful, will likely also be applied nationwide, said sources from the program.