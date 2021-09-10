UrduPoint.com

Beijing Launches More Accessible First-aid Community Devices

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 10th September 2021 | 04:10 PM

Beijing launches more accessible first-aid community devices

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2021 ) :A pilot program to promote the accessibility of first-aid devices, such as automated external defibrillators (AEDs) and a life-saving network in communities, has been launched in a Beijing community.

The China Red Cross Foundation (CRCF) and the community's commercial chamber Thursday signed a cooperation memorandum on the program named "carefree neighborhood.

"Bei Xiaochao, the CRCF vice-chairperson, said the program includes installing AEDs and other first-aid and emergency-response devices and first-aid training and skills for residents. It also includes building a digital network for first aid and emergency response in the community to enhance its capacity in relevant aspects, making residents feel reassured.

The pilot program, if successful, will likely also be applied nationwide, said sources from the program.

Related Topics

China Beijing Chamber From

Recent Stories

Reem Al Hashemy participates in High-level Humanit ..

Reem Al Hashemy participates in High-level Humanitarian Event on Anticipatory Ac ..

42 minutes ago
 Russia's Gazprom says Nord Stream 2 pipeline 'full ..

Russia's Gazprom says Nord Stream 2 pipeline 'fully completed'

18 minutes ago
 Theater Wallay to showcase Monologues on Sept 19

Theater Wallay to showcase Monologues on Sept 19

18 minutes ago
 Pakistan, China agree on 'close coordination' for ..

Pakistan, China agree on 'close coordination' for stable, prosperous Afghanistan ..

18 minutes ago
 European stock markets rise at open

European stock markets rise at open

18 minutes ago
 Inam Ghani appointed as IG, PRP

Inam Ghani appointed as IG, PRP

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.