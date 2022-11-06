Beijing Marathon kicks off after two-year hiatus

BEIJING, Nov. 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2022 ) :The 2022 Beijing Marathon, the 40th edition since 1981, kicked off on Sunday morning after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

About 20,000 runners set off from the Tian'anmen Square to run to the destination in the Olympic Park, which was one of the main venues of the Beijing 2008 Olympics and the 2022 Olympic Winter Games.

China's Anubaike Kuwan won the men's race in two hours 14 minutes and 34 seconds, while his compatriot Xia Yuyu claimed the women's title in 2:28:57.

It was the seventh time for China to win the men's race of the Beijing Marathon. Kuwan stood out from the leading group after the 30-kilometer mark and kept the advantage till the end. Yang Chunlong finished second in 2:19:11, and He Jie pocketed the bronze in 2:21:26.

In the women's race, non-seeded runner Xia from Tsinghua University, who took the lead after 35 kilometers, emerged as a dark horse and refreshed her personal best to win the race. Li Yingmei got the sliver in 2:30:44 and Wang Min finished third in 2:33:05. Enditem