Beijing Olympic Men's Downhill Delayed By High Winds

Faizan Hashmi Published February 06, 2022 | 09:40 AM

Beijing Olympic men's downhill delayed by high winds

Yanqing, China, Feb 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2022 ) :The Beijing Olympics men's downhill on Sunday, one of the Games' signature events, has been delayed by at least three hours because of strong winds, organisers said.

The race in Yanqing outside Beijing had been due to start at 11:00am (0300 GMT) but will now begin at 2:00pm at the earliest because of the "wind gust".

Wind also caused the cancellation of Saturday's third and final training run, albeit after three racers had come down the "Rock" course, notably Aleksander Aamodt Kilde of Norway.

Kilde is hot favourite but faces competition from World Cup overall leader Marco Odermatt of Switzerland, his teammate Beat Feuz and the Austrian pair of current double world speed champion Vincent Kriechmayr and two-time Olympic gold medallist Matthias Mayer.

