UrduPoint.com

Beijing Olympic, Paralympic Winter Games Bring About Positive Impact On China's Development: Xi

Umer Jamshaid Published April 08, 2022 | 01:10 PM

Beijing Olympic, Paralympic Winter Games bring about positive impact on China's development: Xi

BEIJING, April 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2022 ) --:Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday said that the Beijing 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games have brought about far-reaching positive impact on the country's economic and social development.

Related Topics

China Beijing Olympics Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

All eyes on PM speech today after SC verdict on NA ..

All eyes on PM speech today after SC verdict on NA Speaker’s ruling

1 hour ago
 SC declares ruling of deputy speaker as unconstitu ..

SC declares ruling of deputy speaker as unconstitutional, orders restoration of ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 April 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 8th April 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 8th April 2022

4 hours ago
 Sweden Stands Ready to 'Further Isolate' Russia - ..

Sweden Stands Ready to 'Further Isolate' Russia - Prime Minister

13 hours ago
 Hygienic, friendly environment essential for healt ..

Hygienic, friendly environment essential for healthy life

14 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.