- Beijing Olympic, Paralympic Winter Games bring about positive impact on China's development: Xi
Umer Jamshaid Published April 08, 2022 | 01:10 PM
BEIJING, April 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2022 ) --:Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday said that the Beijing 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games have brought about far-reaching positive impact on the country's economic and social development.