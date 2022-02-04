UrduPoint.com

Beijing Olympics Open Under Shadow Of Rights Fears And Covid

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 04, 2022 | 10:10 PM

Beijing Olympics open under shadow of rights fears and Covid

Beijing, Feb 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2022 ) :President Xi Jinping declared the Beijing Winter Olympics open Friday as China tried to turn the page on a build-up overshadowed by human rights concerns, Covid and a US-led diplomatic boycott.

Fireworks exploded over the "Bird's Nest" as the lattice-shaped stadium took centre stage, just as it did at the 2008 Games, as Beijing becomes the first city to host both a Summer and Winter Olympics.

Xi, under whose rule China has adopted a more muscular attitude internationally compared to 14 years ago, was given a rapturous welcome by the socially-distanced crowd wearing face masks, for what his ruling Communist Party hopes will be a soft-power triumph.

The ceremony was dazzling but less spectacular than the extravaganza 14 years ago.

It got off to a solemn start when eight soldiers slow-marched with the Chinese flag, before the national anthem rang out into the cold night air.

