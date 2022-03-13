UrduPoint.com

Beijing Paralympic Winter Games A "spectacular Adventure", Says Spanish P Ara Skier

Published March 13, 2022

Beijing Paralympic Winter Games a "spectacular adventure", says Spanish P ara skier

BARCELONA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2022 ) --:Spanish Para cross-country skier Pol Makuri thought highly of the Beijing Winter Paralympics, saying it's a well organized event and a spectacular adventure.

"I'm really amazed by the international structure they've set up, both in a competitive and a logistical sense," Makuri said in a video sent to Xinhua.

In the selfie-style video, Makuri reveals how comfortable he feels in the Paralympic Village and points out some highlights that have made an impression on him, such as the facilities for the athletes, including shops, a laundry, and leisure and entertainment area.

"There are different zones in the village, such as the dining area where we can spend time with other athletes. Due to COVID-19 there are very few places to meet other athletes and technical staff, but the dining area is one of them," said Makuri, one of two athletes representing Spain in the Paralympics.

"It really is the most spectacular set-up I've ever experienced and everything is very well organized," added the 31-year-old skier.

