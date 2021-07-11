UrduPoint.com
Beijing Poised For Heavy Rainstorms

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 47 seconds ago Sun 11th July 2021 | 03:40 PM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2021 ) --:The Chinese capital of Beijing is poised for the heaviest round of rainfall this year, pending Sunday evening.

The Beijing Meteorological Observatory on Sunday morning issued yellow warnings for both rainstorms and gale.

The accumulated rainfall is forecast to reach 60 mm to 100 mm on average between 5 p.m. Sunday and 8 a.m. Tuesday.

The western and northern areas of the city will see heavier rainfalls.

Mountainous areas are at risk of secondary disasters such as floods and mountain torrents, while water logging is expected in low-lying urban areas.

The Beijing Municipal Bureau of Culture and Tourism issued a notice on Sunday morning, ordering all scenic spots in mountainous areas and rural bed and breakfasts (B&B) to be closed from Sunday noon.

