Beijing Prohibits Off-campus Tutoring On Holidays

Tue 17th August 2021 | 05:10 PM

BEIJING, Aug. 17 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2021 ) --:The Chinese capital has banned curriculum subject-tutoring institutions from holding classes on holidays, Beijing municipal education commission said in a press conference Tuesday.

Li Yi, spokesperson of the commission, said that off-campus training institutions shall not teach curriculum subject-tutoring courses on national legal holidays, weekends and winter and summer vacations.

He said the move is expected to ease the pressure on students undergoing compulsory education, reduce family expenditure on education and ease parents' burden.

Li said the municipal authority will no longer approve new curriculum subject-tutoring institutions. It will re-examine the eligibility of all registered training institutions.

During the current summer vacation, the municipal and district educational departments have stepped up inspection of off-campus training institutions and coordinated to tackle related problems such as refund of fees, Li said.

