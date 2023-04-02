Beijing promotes reform, development of museums

BEIJING, Apr 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2023 ) :Beijing has listed and opened six museum-like institutions that have distinct themes and rich collections but are not officially registered as museums, according to the Beijing Municipal Cultural Heritage Bureau.

These institutions focus on specific areas such as plaques, sports, sound, jade, digital artworks, and newspapers.

According to the bureau, there are a large number of venues with museum functions in addition to these institutions in Beijing. Promoting the opening of such institutions to the public is conducive to enriching museum categories and passing on traditional Chinese culture in the capital city.

In May 2021, the National Cultural Heritage Administration and eight other Chinese authorities issued a series of guiding opinions on promoting the reform and development of museums, encouraging more social institutions that have some museum functions to develop into museums.

Beijing has abundant museum resources. By the end of 2022, there were 215 registered museums in Beijing, receiving more than 50 million visits every year.