Beijing Ramps Up Flood Control Preparations

Published June 01, 2022



BEIJING, Jun 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2022 ) :Beijing has intensified its flood control efforts as the city entered this year's flood season Wednesday, authorities told a press conference.

From June to August, the precipitation in Beijing is forecast to be 450 mm to 530 mm, 20 to 40 percent more than the usual level during the same period of previous years, while the number of rainy days with daily precipitation of above 25 mm is expected to be between five to seven, which is more than the usual 4.

5 days in previous years.

Beijing has readied 2,578 flood control teams with more than 170,000 personnel this year, and increased material reserves, said Liu Bin, deputy commander of Beijing's flood control and drought relief headquarters.

